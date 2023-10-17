iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.58. 682,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,085,249. The company has a market cap of $337.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.