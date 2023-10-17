Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,155 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

