Valley National Advisers Inc. Trims Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $902.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $428.14 and a one year high of $925.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $853.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $795.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.