Klingman & Associates LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,112,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.04 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

