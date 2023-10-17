Argent Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 96.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 147,796 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

