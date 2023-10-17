American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

