Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.55. 299,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,254. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.94. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $173.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

