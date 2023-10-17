Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $480,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $902.57 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.14 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $853.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $372.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

