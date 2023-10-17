Socha Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,991,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 178,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 24,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 92,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.18.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

