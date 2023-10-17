Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544,029 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98,059.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,484,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $119.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,201. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

