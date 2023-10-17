Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.56. 203,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,627. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.