Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 226 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,602.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,249.36 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,525.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,529.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

