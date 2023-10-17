Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $39.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 16.2% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 123,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.26. The stock had a trading volume of 509,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,696. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

