Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Texas Instruments worth $554,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 497.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,302,000 after buying an additional 6,141,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.41. 914,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.54 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

