Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $401.53. The stock had a trading volume of 417,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,723. The firm has a market cap of $378.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $293.50 and a twelve month high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.52.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

