Hahn Capital Management LLC Sells 325 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 2.7% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total value of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,880.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $3,495,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $500.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,369. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $472.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.11 and a 12 month high of $508.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

