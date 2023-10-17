WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
VB stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.40. The company had a trading volume of 128,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,707. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.47. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.43 and a 1-year high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Analysts Recommend These Stocks To Cushion The Automotive Slump
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Hyatt Hotels Earning Analysts Love, Buy The Dip?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Business is Good for Lockheed Martin; Shares are Ready to Soar.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.