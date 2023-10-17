Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,841 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.75. 66,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $149.64 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

