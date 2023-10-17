Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TT. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.29.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $208.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.96. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $211.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other Trane Technologies news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

