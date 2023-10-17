New World Advisors LLC Has $7.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IVV opened at $435.24 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $336.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $441.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

