Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $52.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,109,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,987,603. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.