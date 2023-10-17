Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 109,275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,275 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,826,000 after purchasing an additional 117,495 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,559,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,889 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.53. The stock had a trading volume of 537,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.58 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

