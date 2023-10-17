L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $48,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LHX traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.52.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

