Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 109,275 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,275 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.53. 537,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.29. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.58 and a 1 year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.