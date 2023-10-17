Cambiar Investors LLC Has $43.49 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,105 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $43,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.44. 2,901,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,783. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

