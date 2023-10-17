Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 2.3% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Constellation Brands worth $53,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 103,844.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,206,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197,478 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.76.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.42. 278,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.