QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,549. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.61.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

