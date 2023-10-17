Avaii Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,001 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.84. 502,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.71. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

