Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, hitting $189.36. 125,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.43 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

