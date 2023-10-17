Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) is Evexia Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up about 3.9% of Evexia Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Evexia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.3 %

NOC traded up $6.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.20. The company had a trading volume of 104,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,506. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.39. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.78%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.