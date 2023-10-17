Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,089,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,832,111. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.73. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

