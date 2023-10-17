Estate Counselors LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
