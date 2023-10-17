Estate Counselors LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.3% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $33,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,642. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.69. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.