Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $11.21 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.31 and a 12-month high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

