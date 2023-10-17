Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Lessened by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.2 %

Kellogg stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.41. The stock had a trading volume of 627,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $3,914,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $3,914,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,865,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,488,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,800 shares of company stock worth $45,599,306 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.