Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 54,597 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.09 during trading on Tuesday. 625,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,372. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

