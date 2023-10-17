First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 27.2% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $842,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

