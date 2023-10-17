Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,151 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,268,800,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.89.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

