Morgan Stanley Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $201.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVX. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.10. 1,821,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,915,680. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron has a 1 year low of $149.74 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

