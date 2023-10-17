Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.2% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 209,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 863,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,951,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 717,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,424,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 1,049,212 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

