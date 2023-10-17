Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.9% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.78. 388,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

