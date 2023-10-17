Cambiar Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 13.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,516,000 after purchasing an additional 206,493 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $240,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $1,902,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,711,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,268,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.05 per share, with a total value of $1,902,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,711,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,268,237.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus purchased 39,925 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,982.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,402.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,739 shares of company stock valued at $100,433. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRCY. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

MRCY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. 49,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,723. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.39, a PEG ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $253.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

