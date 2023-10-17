Cambiar Investors LLC Has $25.83 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,753 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $97.05. 238,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,546. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.80 and a 200 day moving average of $100.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

