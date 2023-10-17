Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.72. The company had a trading volume of 143,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $107.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $129.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

