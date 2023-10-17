Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 12,188 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,188 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Corteva worth $32,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CTVA traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.95. The company had a trading volume of 637,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

