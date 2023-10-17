Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Cut by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 112,795 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $28,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,675. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

FTNT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. 1,138,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,451,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

