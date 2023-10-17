Cambiar Investors LLC Has $46.07 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Williams Companies worth $46,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $292,176,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,946,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,872,000 after buying an additional 8,417,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after buying an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. 3,049,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,766,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $36.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

