Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $39,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CB traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.89. 200,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.70. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.