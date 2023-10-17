Cambiar Investors LLC Has $50.87 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $50,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $222.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

