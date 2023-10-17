Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Position Raised by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,958 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.16% of Cenovus Energy worth $50,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVE traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.20. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

