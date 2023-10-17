Parnassus Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,695,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,140,258 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $96,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,116,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,990,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average of $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

